Air and Missile Defense in the High North

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conference on Arctic security, the North Warning System, and homeland air and missile defense. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) will present opening remarks, followed by a discussion moderated by Dr. Tom Karako. Senator Sullivan will be introduced by Dr. John Hamre, CSIS President and CEO, and Langone Chair in American Leadership.

A second panel will continue the discussion on air and cruise missile defense for the homeland, including the North Warning System and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). Former NORAD/USNORTHCOM Commander General (ret.) Charles Jacoby, Canadian Armed Forces Defense Attaché Major General Michel-Henri St-Louis, and CSIS non-resident associate Dr. Peppi DeBiaso will participate in the panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.

This event is made possible through the support of Quintillion.