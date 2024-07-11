Video On Demand

Air and Missile Defense in the High North

July 11, 2024 • 12:00 – 2:00 pm EDT

Brought to you by

Missile Defense Project

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conference on Arctic security, the North Warning System, and homeland air and missile defense. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) will present opening remarks, followed by a discussion moderated by Dr. Tom Karako. Senator Sullivan will be introduced by Dr. John Hamre, CSIS President and CEO, and Langone Chair in American Leadership.

A second panel will continue the discussion on air and cruise missile defense for the homeland, including the North Warning System and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). Former NORAD/USNORTHCOM Commander General (ret.) Charles Jacoby, Canadian Armed Forces Defense Attaché Major General Michel-Henri St-Louis, and CSIS non-resident associate Dr. Peppi DeBiaso will participate in the panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Tom Karako

This event is made possible through the support of Quintillion. 

Tags

Arctic, Defense and Security, and Missile Defense

Contact Information

GEN (ret.) Charles Jacoby

GEN (ret.) Charles Jacoby

Former Commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command
Peppi DeBiaso

Peppi DeBiaso

Senior Associate (Non-resident), Missile Defense Project
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
John J. Hamre

John J. Hamre

CSIS President and CEO, and Langone Chair in American Leadership

