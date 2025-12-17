Are We Running Out of Missile Defense Interceptors?

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to roll out its new brief, The Depleting Missile Defense Interceptor Inventory. As missiles have become weapons of choice, air and missile defenses (AMD) have become the table stakes for modern conflict. The demand for interceptors has grown in light of significant expenditures in recent conflicts. Nowhere has this phenomenon been clearer than the June 2025 war between Israel and Iran. Using budget data and reported expenditure figures, the brief assesses the health of U.S. interceptor stockpiles in the wake of the conflict.

Please join CSIS Missile Defense Project Fellow Wes Rumbaugh for a discussion with Tom Karako, director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project, on his findings and the implications for the future of the U.S. government’s acquisition strategy.