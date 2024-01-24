Live in 4 days
The Arms of the Future: A Book Talk with Jack Watling

January 24, 2024 • 4:00 – 5:00 pm EST

Please join the CSIS International Security Program for a conversation with Dr. Jack Watling on his recent book, The Arms of the Future: Technology and Close Combat in the Twenty-First Century (2023). The book examines how the emergence of novel weapons systems is shaping the risks and opportunities on the battlefield. This online-only event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako

This event is made possible through general support to CSIS. 

Banner image credit: Photo: Sgt Mark Webster RLC/MOD via Wikimedia © OGL v1.0

Defense and Security and Defense Industry, Acquisition, and Innovation

Jack Watling

Dr. Jack Watling

Senior Research Fellow for Land Warfare, Royal United Services Institute
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

