Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for the rollout of our new report, Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat, coauthored by Tom Karako and Masao Dahlgren. Panelists will include Dr. Gillian Bussey, Director of the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office, Dr. Mark Lewis, Executive Director of NDIA's Emerging Technologies Institute, Ms. Kelley Sayler, Analyst for Advanced Technology and Global Security at the Congressional Research Service, Mr. Stan Stafira, Chief Architect at the Missile Defense Agency, and Dr. Tom Karako, Director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project. The conversation will be moderated by Mr. Steve Trimble, Defense Editor at Aviation Week, and will focus on potential counters for hypersonic weapons, U.S. defense programs in development, and future plans.

