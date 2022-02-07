Photo: NASA

Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat

Monday, February 7, 2022 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for the rollout of our new report, Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat, coauthored by Tom Karako and Masao Dahlgren. Panelists will include Dr. Gillian Bussey, Director of the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office, Dr. Mark Lewis, Executive Director of NDIA's Emerging Technologies Institute, Ms. Kelley Sayler, Analyst for Advanced Technology and Global Security at the Congressional Research Service, Mr. Stan Stafira, Chief Architect at the Missile Defense Agency, and Dr. Tom Karako, Director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project. The conversation will be moderated by Mr. Steve Trimble, Defense Editor at Aviation Week, and will focus on potential counters for hypersonic weapons, U.S. defense programs in development, and future plans. 

Gillian Bussey
Director, Joint Hypersonics Transition Office, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering
Mark Lewis
Executive Director, Emerging Technologies Institute, National Defense Industrial Association
Kelley Sayler
Analyst, Advanced Technology and Global Security, Congressional Research Service
Stan Stafira
Chief Architect, Missile Defense Agency
Steve Trimble
Defense Editor, Aviation Week
Tom Karako
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
Seth G. Jones
Senior Vice President; Harold Brown Chair; and Director, International Security Program
