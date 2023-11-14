Countering Uncrewed Aerial Systems: A Conversation with General Sean Gainey

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to roll out our new report, Countering Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems: Air Defense by and for the Joint Force. The study assesses the small drone threat, the defenses available to defeat them, and plans for C-sUAS doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, and facilities.

The report’s lead author Shaan Shaikh will begin the event with an overview of the report's findings and recommendations. The conversation will then proceed with a discussion between CSIS’s Dr. Tom Karako, Major General Sean Gainey, Director of the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aerial Systems (JCO) Office, and Sergeant Major Demetrius Johnson, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the JCO. The discussion will explore ongoing efforts by the JCO to institutionalize the C-sUAS mission across services, reactions to the findings of the CSIS report, and potential paths forward.

This report was supported by Raytheon, an RTX business, and Epirus, Inc., as well as by general support to CSIS.