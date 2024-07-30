Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our fifth Strategic Landpower Dialogue event on the defense of Guam. The event will feature Lieutenant General Robert Rasch, Director of the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) and the Executive Officer of the Joint Program Office for the Guam Defense System, Brigadier General Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer (PEO), Missiles and Space, and Brigadier General Patrick Costello, Commanding General, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. The discussion will review the state of efforts for providing comprehensive air and missile defense of Guam, and in particular the challenges associated with integrating several distinct fire control systems.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.