The Falklands at 40

Reflections on Maritime Strategy and Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles

The event will be webcast live from this page.

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to host an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the war's history and lessons for maritime strategy, as well as the evolving capability of anti-ship cruise missiles.

Former Secretary of the U.S. Navy John Lehman will provide a keynote address. A panel conversation will follow, featuring Dr. Dov Zakheim, Senior Fellow at the CNA Corporation and former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/CFO, Dr. Sebastian Bruns, Distinguished Visiting Professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, and Mr. Will Dossel, Deputy for Intelligence (N2A), IAMD Division, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.