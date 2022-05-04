Photo: Wikimedia Commons
CSIS PRESENTS
Upcoming Event

The Falklands at 40

Reflections on Maritime Strategy and Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Online-Only
Add to Calendar
Ask Live Questions Here
The event will be webcast live from this page.

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to host an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the war's history and lessons for maritime strategy, as well as the evolving capability of anti-ship cruise missiles.

Former Secretary of the U.S. Navy John Lehman will provide a keynote address. A panel conversation will follow, featuring Dr. Dov Zakheim, Senior Fellow at the CNA Corporation and former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/CFO, Dr. Sebastian Bruns, Distinguished Visiting Professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, and Mr. Will Dossel, Deputy for Intelligence (N2A), IAMD Division, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.

This event was made possible through general support to CSIS.
Featuring
John Lehman Jr.
Former Secretary of the Navy
Dr. Dov Zakheim
Senior Fellow, CNA Corporation
Dr. Sebastian Bruns
Distinguished Visiting Professor, U.S. Naval Academy
Mr. William Dossel
Deputy for Intelligence, SMWDC-IAMD
CSIS Experts
Tom Karako
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
Contact
Contact Shaan Shaikh
Media Queries
Contact H. Andrew Schwartz
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: 202.775.3242

Contact Paige Montfort
Media Relations Coordinator, External Relations
Tel: 202.775.3173
Related
Defense and Security, Missile Defense, Missile Defense Project

Related Content