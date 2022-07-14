Homeland Cruise Missile Defense

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a full-day conference on homeland cruise missile defense. We are pleased to welcome three combatant commanders to address this topic, as well as other distinguished government and industry representatives. CSIS will also release a new report, entitled North America is a Region, Too: An Integrated, Phased, and Affordable Approach to Air and Missile Defense for the Homeland. The report discusses the strategic significance of air and missile defense for the homeland, considers principles informing defense design, and develops and costs an architecture based on those principles.

Event Schedule

11:15-11:30 — Video remarks by LTG A. C. Roper, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command.

11:30-12:30 — Panel 1, presenting the CSIS Report, North America is a Region, Too, and featuring Tom Karako, Matt Strohmeyer, and Wes Rumbaugh, moderated by Lee Hudson of Politico.

12:30-1:00 — Lunch Break

1:00-2:15 — Panel 2, featuring Brigadier General Paul J. Murray, Deputy Director of Operations, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Stan Stafira, Chief Architect, Missile Defense Agency, Colonel Tony Behrens, Deputy Director, Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO), and Dr. Peppi DeBiaso, Senior Associate (non-resident), CSIS Missile Defense Project, moderated by Jen Judson of Defense News.

2:30-3:45 — Panel 3, featuring Doug Booth, Director, Radar and Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Lockheed Martin, Nick Bucci, Vice President, Defense Systems & Technologies, General Atomics, Jonathan Casey, Director, SMGBAD Mission Capability, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Captain David M. McFarland (USN, ret.), Senior Director, Missile Defense Programs, BAE Systems, and Michael Noble, Senior Director, Advanced Missions, Anduril Industries, moderated by Marcus Weisgerber of Defense One.