Integration of the U.S. Missile Defense Enterprise

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation on missile defense missions, roles and responsibilities across the U.S. Department of Defense, and recommendations for improving the enterprise. The conversation will feature Dr. William Greenwalt and Mr. Roger Kodat, respectively panel chair and project director of a recent National Academy of Public Administration report, Missile Defense Integration. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.

This event is made possible through general support to CSIS.