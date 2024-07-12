Video On Demand
Israel’s Missile Defense Engagements Since October 7th
July 12, 2024 • 9:00 – 10:00 am EDT
Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation on Israel’s air and missile defense experiences since the attacks of October 7, including the April 13 attack by Iran. The discussion will feature Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.
This event is online-only.
Director, Israel Missile Defense Organization
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project