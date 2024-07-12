Video On Demand

Israel’s Missile Defense Engagements Since October 7th

July 12, 2024 • 9:00 – 10:00 am EDT

Brought to you by

Missile Defense Project

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation on Israel’s air and missile defense experiences since the attacks of October 7, including the April 13 attack by Iran. The discussion will feature Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.

This event is online-only.

This event is made possible through general support to CSIS.

Tags

Middle East, Defense and Security, and Missile Defense

Contact Information

Moshe Patel

Moshe Patel

Director, Israel Missile Defense Organization
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

Programs & Projects