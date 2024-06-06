Upcoming
MDA and the 2025 Budget
June 6, 2024 • 10:00 – 11:15 am EDT
Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation with Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, Director of the Missile Defense Agency. The discussion will explore the Agency's FY2025 programs, priorities, and budgets. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.
This event is made possible through general support to CSIS.
- Patrycja Bazylczyk
- Program Coordinator and Research Assistant, Missile Defense Project
- PBazylczyk@csis.org
Missile Defense Agency
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
