Upcoming
In Person
Webcast

MDA and the 2025 Budget

June 6, 2024 • 10:00 – 11:15 am EDT

Brought to you by

Missile Defense Project

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation with Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, Director of the Missile Defense Agency. The discussion will explore the Agency's FY2025 programs, priorities, and budgets. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako

This event is made possible through general support to CSIS. 

Tags

Defense Budget and Acquisition, Missile Defense, and Defense and Security

Contact Information

Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

Programs & Projects

June 6, 2024 • 10:00 – 11:15 am EDT
MDA and the 2025 Budget
Ask Live Questions