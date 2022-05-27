Modernization Priorities for the Australian Army

A Conversation with Major General Simon Stuart

CSIS is a vaccinated facility. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce potential risk of exposure in our facility, CSIS requires proof of vaccination from all staff and guests.

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to welcome Australian Army Major General Simon Stuart for a conversation on the Australian Army's modernization programs as it responds to a time of accelerating and converging change. Among the Army's modernization priorities are future long-range fires, integrated air and missile defense, hypersonic weapons research and development efforts, and next generation communications, aviation, and combat vehicles. MAJGEN Stuart served as Head Land Capability on the Australian Army Headquarters from January 2020 until April 2022, following a three year deployment in command of the Multinational Force & Observers.

This event is made possible through general support to CSIS