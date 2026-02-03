New START Expiration

On February 5, the last remaining strategic arms control treaty between the United States and Russia, New START, is set to expire. The treaty, which entered into force on February 5, 2011, limits the size of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear forces and includes a range of verification measures, such as data exchanges and notifications, onsite inspections, and a biannual Bilateral Consultative Commission. Russia suspended its formal participation in New START in February 2023 but announced that it would continue to observe the treaty’s quantitative limits. The treaty’s imminent expiration marks an inflection point for U.S.-Russia bilateral arms control—and for arms control more broadly.

With New START’s expiration, how will U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals evolve and what are the implications for U.S. and global security? What comes next for arms control in a post-New START world? And how can strategic risks be reduced in an increasingly multipolar nuclear environment? To discuss these questions and more, please join the CSIS Defense and Security Department’s HTK Series for a conversation featuring Heather Williams, director of the CSIS Project on Nuclear Issues, Tom Karako, director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project, and Kari Bingen, director of the CSIS Aerospace Security Project.

