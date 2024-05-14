Upcoming
Operations in the Red Sea: Lessons for Surface Warfare

May 14, 2024 • 2:00 – 3:15 pm EDT

International Security Program , Missile Defense Project

Please join the CSIS International Security Program for an event featuring RADM Fred Pyle, Director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. The discussion will explore recent operations in the Red and Mediterranean Seas, building the future fleet, and pursuing global overmatch capabilities. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako

Tags

Middle East, Missile Defense, and Defense Strategy and Capabilities

Contact Information

RADM Fred Pyle

Director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

Programs & Projects

