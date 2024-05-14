Upcoming
Operations in the Red Sea: Lessons for Surface Warfare
May 14, 2024 • 2:00 – 3:15 pm EDT
Please join the CSIS International Security Program for an event featuring RADM Fred Pyle, Director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. The discussion will explore recent operations in the Red and Mediterranean Seas, building the future fleet, and pursuing global overmatch capabilities. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.
Director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
