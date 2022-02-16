Project Convergence: An Experiment for Multidomain Operations

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to host U.S. Army Futures Command for a discussion on Project Convergence, the Army’s “campaign of learning” and combined efforts to provide joint all-domain command and control. The conversation will feature Lieutenant General James Richardson, Acting Commanding General of Army Futures Command, Colonel Toby Magsig, Deputy Exercise Director for Project Convergence, and Dr. Gary Lambert, Data Collection & Analysis lead for Project Convergence, and will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.

