Rethinking Homeland Defense: Global Integration, Domain Awareness, Information Dominance and Decision Superiority

The event will be webcast live from this page.

Today, our strategic competitors have the capability to hold the homeland at risk from every vector and in every domain. Renewed strategic competition and peer-state threats have, in a new way, put homeland defense, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) center stage.

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to welcome General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander of NORAD and USNORTHCOM. Gen. VanHerck will discuss the recently completed Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 (GIDE3), executed in collaboration with all eleven U.S. combatant commands, as well as NORAD and USNORTHCOM's focus on Global Integration, Domain Awareness, Information Dominance, and Decision Superiority for the defense of North America.