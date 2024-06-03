Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with GEN James Rainey

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our fourth Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General James Rainey, Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command. The discussion will explore Army modernization efforts, future investment priorities, and the development of the Army's next warfighting concept.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.