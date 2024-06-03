Upcoming
In Person
Webcast

Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with GEN James Rainey

June 3, 2024 • 2:00 – 3:15 pm EDT

Brought to you by

International Security Program

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our fourth Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General James Rainey, Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command. The discussion will explore Army modernization efforts, future investment priorities, and the development of the Army's next warfighting concept. 

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.  

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.

Tags

Defense and Security, and Defense Industry, Acquisition, and Innovation

Contact Information

General Robert Brown (ret.)

Robert Brown

President, Association of the U.S. Army; Former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

Programs & Projects

June 3, 2024 • 2:00 – 3:15 pm EDT
Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with GEN James Rainey
Ask Live Questions