Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General Christopher Cavoli

April 5, 2024 • 12:45 – 2:00 pm EDT

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our fourth Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General Christopher Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). The discussion will explore military challenges in Europe, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and General Cavoli's vision for landpower in the joint force.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.  

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.

General Robert Brown (ret.)

Robert Brown

President, Association of the U.S. Army; Former Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific

