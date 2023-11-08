Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General James Dickinson

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our third Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General James Dickinson, Commander of the United States Space Command. The discussion will explore challenges in the space domain, the provision of space-enabled combat effects to joint warfighters, and General Dickinson’s vision for the relation of space and landpower in the joint force.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.