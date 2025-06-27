Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General Ronald Clark

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for a Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General Ronald Clark, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific. The discussion will explore the role of landpower in the Indo-Pacific, contributions to joint operations, and the Army’s posture in the region. This discussion will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.