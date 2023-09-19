Video On Demand

Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with Secretary Christine Wormuth & General Randy George

September 19, 2023 • 10:00 – 11:15 am EDT

Brought to you by

International Security Program

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for the inaugural event in the Strategic Landpower Dialogue event series, featuring Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine Wormuth and Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George. The discussion will explore lessons from the war in Ukraine, the role of ground forces in the Indo-Pacific, Army modernization priorities, and more.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a new, quarterly event series that will serve as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series will convene senior Army officers, current and former senior civilian officials, and Members of Congress to discuss the most critical landpower issues, from the Army’s role in the Indo-Pacific to modernization priorities like long-range missiles and future vertical lift. 

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.

Tags

Defense and Security , Defense Budget and Acquisition , and Missile Defense

CONTACT

Headshot of General Robert Brown (ret.)

Robert Brown

President, Association of the U.S. Army; Former Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

