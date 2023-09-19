Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with Secretary Christine Wormuth & General Randy George

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for the inaugural event in the Strategic Landpower Dialogue event series, featuring Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine Wormuth and Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy George. The discussion will explore lessons from the war in Ukraine, the role of ground forces in the Indo-Pacific, Army modernization priorities, and more.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a new, quarterly event series that will serve as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series will convene senior Army officers, current and former senior civilian officials, and Members of Congress to discuss the most critical landpower issues, from the Army’s role in the Indo-Pacific to modernization priorities like long-range missiles and future vertical lift.

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.