Greenland Back on Trump’s Menu and a Conversation with Jeremy Cliffe

Max, Donatienne, and Otto discuss Trump’s recent statements about Greenland and the reactions to Elon Musk’s interjections into European politics. They are then joined by Jeremy Cliffe, editorial director and senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, to preview the upcoming German elections and Europe’s approach to Trump’s return to the White House.

