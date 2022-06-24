Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Boost-Phase Missile Defense: Interrogating the Assumptions

Friday, June 24, 2022 11:00 am - 12:15 pm
The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to rollout our new report, Boost-Phase Missile Defense: Interrogating the Assumptions. The study provides a fresh assessment of key issues related to boost-phase defense, including the ways missile threats are evolving and broader technological trends. It examines prior boost-phase programs for lessons learned and review prior studies, with particular attention to the assumptions underlying their conclusions.

Our panel features the authors of the report, Ian Williams and Masao Dahlgren, as well as Lt. Gen. (ret.) Trey Obering, former Director of the Missile Defense Agency, and Dr. Dean Wilkening, former senior staff scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. Tom Karako will moderate the conversation. 

This event is sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Featuring
Lt. Gen. Trey Obering (USAF, ret.)
Former Director, U.S. Missile Defense Agency
Dr. Dean Wilkening
Former Senior Staff Scientist, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab
CSIS Experts
Tom Karako
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
Ian Williams
Fellow, International Security Program and Deputy Director, Missile Defense Project
