Missile Defense at 40

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project and the Ronald Reagan Institute for a daylong conference on the past and future of missile defense. The event marks the fortieth anniversary of President Reagan's 1983 speech announcing the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). We will discuss the broad impacts of SDI, how missile defense has evolved since then, and future U.S. missile defense strategy, programs, and budgets.

Congressional Perspective: 9:00-10:00am

Opening remarks: Seth Jones, Director of the CSIS International Security Program

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO, 5th District), Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, House Armed Services Committee

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA, 6th District), Ranking Member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, House Armed Services Committee

Tom Karako (moderator), CSIS Senior Fellow

SDI: Historical and Policy Reflections: 10:05-11:20am

Opening remarks: Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute

Ken Adelman, Former Director, U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency

Aaron Bateman, Assistant Professor of History and International Affairs, George Washington University

Peppi DeBiaso, Former Director, Office of Missile Defense Policy, U.S. Department of Defense

Kiron Skinner, Former Director of Policy Planning, U.S. State Department; Taube Professor of International Relations and Politics, Pepperdine School of Public Policy

Anthony Eames (moderator), Director of Scholarly Initiatives, Reagan Foundation

The Missile Defense Agency's 2024 Budget Request: 11:30am-12:45pm

Vice Admiral Jon Hill, Director, U.S. Missile Defense Agency

Tom Karako (moderator), CSIS Senior Fellow

Break: 12:45-1:00pm

The Industrial Base for Missile Defense: 1:00-2:00pm

Debbie Barnett, Vice President of Strategic Missile & Defense Systems, The Boeing Company

Lisa Brown, Vice President & PM for Next Generation Interceptor, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Tay Fitzgerald, President of Strategic Missile Defense, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Miriam Marwick, Senior Vice President, Federal, Emerging Technologies, Palantir Technologies

Paige Rumberg, Director for Missile Defense, Government Affairs, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Marcus Weisgerber (moderator), Global Business Editor, Defense One



