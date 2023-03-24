Video On Demand
Missile Defense at 40
March 24, 2023 • 9:00 am – 2:00 pm EDT
Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project and the Ronald Reagan Institute for a daylong conference on the past and future of missile defense. The event marks the fortieth anniversary of President Reagan's 1983 speech announcing the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI). We will discuss the broad impacts of SDI, how missile defense has evolved since then, and future U.S. missile defense strategy, programs, and budgets.
Congressional Perspective: 9:00-10:00am
- Opening remarks: Seth Jones, Director of the CSIS International Security Program
- Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO, 5th District), Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, House Armed Services Committee
- Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA, 6th District), Ranking Member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, House Armed Services Committee
- Tom Karako (moderator), CSIS Senior Fellow
SDI: Historical and Policy Reflections: 10:05-11:20am
- Opening remarks: Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute
- Ken Adelman, Former Director, U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency
- Aaron Bateman, Assistant Professor of History and International Affairs, George Washington University
- Peppi DeBiaso, Former Director, Office of Missile Defense Policy, U.S. Department of Defense
- Kiron Skinner, Former Director of Policy Planning, U.S. State Department; Taube Professor of International Relations and Politics, Pepperdine School of Public Policy
- Anthony Eames (moderator), Director of Scholarly Initiatives, Reagan Foundation
The Missile Defense Agency's 2024 Budget Request: 11:30am-12:45pm
- Vice Admiral Jon Hill, Director, U.S. Missile Defense Agency
- Tom Karako (moderator), CSIS Senior Fellow
Break: 12:45-1:00pm
The Industrial Base for Missile Defense: 1:00-2:00pm
- Debbie Barnett, Vice President of Strategic Missile & Defense Systems, The Boeing Company
- Lisa Brown, Vice President & PM for Next Generation Interceptor, Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Tay Fitzgerald, President of Strategic Missile Defense, Raytheon Missiles & Defense
- Miriam Marwick, Senior Vice President, Federal, Emerging Technologies, Palantir Technologies
- Paige Rumberg, Director for Missile Defense, Government Affairs, Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Marcus Weisgerber (moderator), Global Business Editor, Defense One
