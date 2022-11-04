The 2022 Missile Defense Review

A Conversation with John Plumb

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation on the newly released Missile Defense Review. We are pleased to welcome Dr. John F. Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, to discuss the report and its implications for missile defense moving forward. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako, Director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project.

This event is made possible through general support to CSIS.