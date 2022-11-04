Photo: U.S. Department of Defense, Navy Lt. Amy Forsythe
The 2022 Missile Defense Review

A Conversation with John Plumb
Friday, November 4, 2022 1:00 pm - 2:15 pm
CSIS Headquarters, 2nd Floor

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation on the newly released Missile Defense Review. We are pleased to welcome Dr. John F. Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, to discuss the report and its implications for missile defense moving forward. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tom Karako, Director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project. 

Dr. John F. Plumb
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy
Tom Karako
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
