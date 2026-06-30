The End of Sanctuary: The Evolution of Homeland Defense | 2026 Global Security Forum

June 30, 2026 • 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EDT

Brought to you by

Global Security Forum

Available Downloads

How must homeland defense evolve, and national resilience strengthened, as geographic sanctuary fades and the United States faces a wider spectrum of threats across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace that can reach U.S. shores? 

Moderated by Dr. Tom Karako, Director, Missile Defense Project and Senior Fellow, Defense and Security Department, Center for Strategic and International Studies, this panel will convene Chief Cathy Lanier, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer, National Football League, Lieutenant General Daniel L. Karbler, Former Commander, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Congressman George Whitesides (D-CA), Vice Ranking Member, Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and Member, House Armed Services Committee, and Congressman Jeff Crank (R-CO), Member, House Armed Services Committee. The discussion will focus on how strategy, capabilities, and resilience must adapt to defend the homeland in a more exposed era.

To view the full forum, please visit: 2026 Global Security Forum, America at 250: A Defining Moment for American Statecraft and Military Power | CSIS Events.

This event is made possible by the generous support of Leonardo DRS.

Hosted By

Contact Information

Congressman Jeff Crank (R-CO)

Congressman Jeff Crank (R-CO)

Member, House Armed Services Committee
Congressman George Whitesides (D-CA)

Congressman George Whitesides (D-CA)

Vice Ranking Member, Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and Member, House Armed Services Committee
Chief Cathy Lanier

Chief Cathy Lanier

Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer, National Football League
Daniel Karbler

Lieutenant General Daniel L. Karbler

Former Commander, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Director, Missile Defense Project and Senior Fellow, Defense and Security Department

Programs & Projects