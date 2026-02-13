Golden Dome One Year In
February 13, 2026 • 3:30 – 4:30 pm EST
Please join the CSIS Aerospace Security Project and Missile Defense Project on Friday, February 13 at 3:30 PM for a virtual conversation featuring Melissa Dalton, ASP non-resident Senior Adviser; LTG (ret.) Daniel Karbler, MDP non-resident Senior Adviser; Kari Bingen, ASP Director; and Tom Karako, MDP Director.
A year after President Trump’s executive order to create Golden Dome for America, the event will review what has been accomplished over the last year, frame the way ahead, and explore the future of next generation missile defense.
Contact Information
- Hannah Freeman
- Program Coordinator and Research Assistant, Missile Defense Project
- HFreeman@csis.org
Senior Adviser (Non-resident), Defense Budget Analysis and Aerospace Security Project
Senior Adviser (Non-resident), Missile Defense Project
Director, Aerospace Security Project and Senior Fellow, Defense and Security Department
Director, Missile Defense Project and Senior Fellow, Defense and Security Department