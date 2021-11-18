Maritime Security Dialogue: The Aegis Approach with Rear Admiral Tom Druggan

Please join the CSIS International Security Program and the U.S. Naval Institute for a Maritime Security Dialogue event featuring Rear Admiral Tom Druggan, Program Executive, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Missile Defense Agency. Rear Adm. Druggan and Dr. Tom Karako, Senior Fellow, International Security Program, and Director, Missile Defense Project, will discuss the history of Aegis’ development, its current and near-term capabilities, and next steps for its continued evolution. They will also explore lessons for improving air and missile defense capabilities for the entire joint force.

The Maritime Security Dialogue series brings together CSIS and the U.S. Naval Institute, two of the nation's most respected non-partisan institutions. The series highlights the particular challenges facing the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, from national level maritime policy to naval concept development and program design. Given budgetary challenges, technological opportunities, and ongoing strategic adjustments, the nature and employment of U.S. maritime forces are likely to undergo significant change over the next ten to fifteen years. The Maritime Security Dialogue provides an unmatched forum for discussion of these issues with the nation’s maritime leaders.

Rear Admiral Tom Druggan previously served as Commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) where he led more than 17,000 scientists, engineers, technicians and support personnel, both civilian and active duty, stationed at eight NSWC divisions located across the United States. He served as commanding officer of the AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) destroyer USS O’KANE (DDG 77). He also served as the executive officer of USS LASSEN (DDG 82), commissioning combat systems officer aboard USS O’KANE (DDG 77) and combat systems officer aboard USS ELLIOT (DD 967). He completed his initial sea tour as navigator and anti-submarine warfare officer aboard USS CALLAGHAN (DDG 994). Druggan received a BS from the U.S. Naval Academy, MS from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School, formerly Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF), and MS from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Featuring Rear Admiral Tom Druggan Vice Admiral Peter H. Daly, USN (Ret.)