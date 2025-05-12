The Depleting Missile Defense Interceptor Inventory

The Issue

The prolific use of missiles and drones in the June 2025 war between Israel and Iran illustrated the growing role of these weapons in modern conflict. The significant expenditure of air and missile defense interceptors, especially by the United States, over the course of the 12-day conflict highlighted both the scarcity and importance of these critical military capabilities. Estimating interceptor inventories presents certain challenges, but examining the available budget data allows for a better contextualization around reported expenditure numbers. This data raises concerns about the inventory of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, in particular, suggesting the need to invest in additional capacity. Nevertheless, these investments must be coupled with measures to provide a more sustainable demand signal to industry if the goal is to build a more resilient and responsive industrial base for air and missile defense interceptors.

Introduction

The prolific use of missiles and drones in recent conflicts has reinforced the growing trend that missiles have become weapons of choice.1 In this security environment, air and missile defenses (AMD)—and the interceptors that they consume—have now become the table stakes for modern conflict. As a result, defense policymakers have munition use rates and inventory concerns at the top of mind. Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg has made missile production a top priority.2 The proliferation and maturation of threat missiles have upped the ante on the number of AMD interceptors required for the United States and other powers to defend their strategic interests.

Ramping up production of interceptors faces more considerable challenges than simply announcing new production targets. Convincing industry to build this capacity will require either additional funding directly from the government or a more stable demand signal than the current budget uncertainty and repeated supplemental funding can provide. Until that production capacity is built, the new U.S. demand will need to be balanced with filling prior orders for foreign customers. Meeting this surge of demand will not happen overnight. The United States either needs to pay the table stakes to build up AMD interceptor capacity or bear the risk of being forced to sit out future conflicts. It now falls to the Department of Defense (DOD) and the industrial base to decide whether that ante will be put down.

The Table Stakes of Modern Conflict

The United States has paid a significant interceptor cost to enter multiple conflicts over the last six months. During the June 2025 conflict, news reports suggest that Iran launched around 550 ballistic missiles at Israel.3 In addition to Israel’s own employment of Arrow and other defenses, the United States reportedly engaged many of the threats with over 150 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors and approximately 80 Standard Missile-3s (SM-3) during the 12-day war.4

Following those hostilities, the United States also used an undisclosed number of Patriot interceptors in Qatar to defend the Al Udeid Air Base from a choreographed Iranian retaliation to the bombing of its nuclear facilities.5 These attacks came after the United States had already spent about a year defending against Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, involving the expenditure of about 200 Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) and Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors.6

Precisely quantifying how these engagements affect the inventory of U.S. air and missile defense interceptors is trickier than it might first appear. Annual procurement data can provide a partial picture of DOD’s buying trends, but does not reflect the inventory available at a given time. The annual defense budget requests include select data on interceptor delivery schedules, which gets closer to a direct inventory estimate, but still requires caveats.7

Top-Level Interceptor Procurement Rates

Annual procurement rates provide a starting point for discussion on the health of interceptor inventories; however, they only show a snapshot of demand for each type of interceptor. With enough years of data, those snapshots can form larger picture of procurement trends for a given missile or class of interceptor. These trends can also give a sense of year-to-year variance in procurement rates, which shows the consistency of demand signals DOD is sending to industry.

Figure 1 shows the annual procurement rates for Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE), SM-6, SM-3, and THAAD interceptors. These interceptors do not compose the entire U.S. AMD arsenal. In fact, these are among the scarcest assets in that arsenal. The Army’s post–Cold War divestment of short-range air defense caused some capacity issues, but recent years have seen significant growth in inventories of these lower-tier, cheaper, and thus more plentiful interceptors.8 Similarly, the Navy has learned a great deal from its engagements in the Red Sea and is beginning to make investments in cheaper AMD interceptor alternatives.9