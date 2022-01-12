Photo: Elliot Valdez/U.S. Army
Emerging Technologies & Long-Range Strike: A Conversation with LTG Neil Thurgood

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation with Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood, Director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology). The discussion will focus on the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), its portfolio of air defense and long-range strike prototypes, as well as its development plans and authorities in support of the Army Modernization Strategy and National Defense Strategy.

LTG L. Neil Thurgood
Director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition
Tom Karako
Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project
Contact H. Andrew Schwartz
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: 202.775.3242

Contact Paige Montfort
Media Relations Coordinator, External Relations
Tel: 202.775.3173
Defense Strategy and Capabilities, Missile Defense, Missile Defense Project

