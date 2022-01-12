Emerging Technologies & Long-Range Strike: A Conversation with LTG Neil Thurgood

Please join the CSIS Missile Defense Project for a conversation with Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood, Director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology). The discussion will focus on the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), its portfolio of air defense and long-range strike prototypes, as well as its development plans and authorities in support of the Army Modernization Strategy and National Defense Strategy.

