Nukes in Space: Myths, Realities, and Consequences

In February 2024, it was revealed that Russia is developing a space-based antisatellite capability, suspected of being a space-based nuclear weapon. The weapon, if deployed, would violate the Outer Space Treaty and pose serious challenges to space security. This revelation has also renewed focus on nuclear detonations in space more broadly, including high-altitude nuclear explosions (HANEs), which could degrade modern communications, remote sensing, and affect the many government, commercial, and scientific users of space capabilities. With increasing dependence on satellite infrastructure, these developments represent a reemerging frontier in the strategic threat landscape.

What do these developments mean for space security? How might HANES and space-based nuclear weapons reshape deterrence and crisis stability? What are the implications of a space-based nuclear weapon on the Outer Space Treaty? How should NATO and allied nations coordinate their responses to emerging space-based nuclear threats? To consider these questions, please join the CSIS Defense and Security Department for a conversation on developments on nuclear weapons in space, featuring Dr. Heather Williams, director of the CSIS Project on Nuclear Issues, Dr. Tom Karako, director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project, and Kari A. Bingen, director of the CSIS Aerospace Security Project.

This event is made possible by general support to CSIS.