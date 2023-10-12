Live in 3 days
Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General Charles Flynn

October 12, 2023 • 9:00 – 10:15 am EDT

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our second Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General Charles Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific. The discussion will explore challenges in the Indo-Pacific, the Army's role in the region, and General Flynn's vision for landpower in the joint force. 

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers, current and former senior civilian officials, and Members of Congress to discuss the most critical landpower issues. 

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.

Asia , China , Japan , Korea , Defense and Security , and Missile Defense

Headshot of General Robert Brown (ret.)

Robert Brown

President, Association of the U.S. Army; Former Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific
Tom Karako

Tom Karako

Senior Fellow, International Security Program and Director, Missile Defense Project

