Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with General Charles Flynn

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for our second Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring General Charles Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific. The discussion will explore challenges in the Indo-Pacific, the Army's role in the region, and General Flynn's vision for landpower in the joint force.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is a quarterly event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers, current and former senior civilian officials, and Members of Congress to discuss the most critical landpower issues.

