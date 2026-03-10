Is the U.S. Running Out of Munitions? | All About the Base

This episode of All About the Base, a video series analyzing critical industrial base topics, analyzes the state of U.S. munitions in the wake of strikes against Iran. Host Jerry McGinn, Director of the Center for the Industrial Base, speaks with Tom Karako, Director of CSIS's Missile Defense Project, about whether we have enough as well as the right kind of munitions in our stockpiles, and the implications for our industrial base. Jerry and Tom will discuss the use of offensive and defensive munitions to achieve foreign policy goals and the need for a range of munitions to meet operational objectives, manage costs, and improve producibility.

All About the Base is made possible by general funding to CSIS.