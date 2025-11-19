Golden Dome and Strategic Stability

The Trump administration’s proposed missile shield for the U.S. homeland—the Golden Dome—has sparked considerable debate. Critics in Beijing and Moscow warn it could destabilize the global balance and fuel a nuclear or space arms race. At the same time, both nations have continued to expand their nuclear, missile, space—and missile defense—capabilities for years, challenging U.S. and allied security.

Are Beijing and Moscow right: is Golden Dome “destabilizing”? How should policymakers think about “strategic stability” in an era of rapid technological change and great power competition? To discuss these questions and the debate surrounding the Golden Dome, please join the CSIS Defense and Security Department’s HTK Series for a conversation featuring Heather Williams, director of the CSIS Project on Nuclear Issues, Tom Karako, director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project, and Kari Bingen, director of the CSIS Aerospace Security Project.

