Report Rollout: Mesh Sensing for Air and Missile Defense

The CSIS Missile Defense Project is pleased to roll out our new report, Mesh Sensing for Air and Missile Defense. As threats to missile defense assets increase, the study assesses a vision for passive, proliferated sensor networks for surface-based air and missile defense. Using historical case studies and computer simulation-based analysis, the report identifies new considerations for sustainment, mission planning, network design, and mobility when deploying proliferated sensor meshes on Earth.

The report's lead author, Masao Dahlgren, fellow with the CSIS Missile Defense Project, will highlight these considerations in discussion with Dr. Tom Karako, co-author and Director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project. In air and space, notions of affordable mass have captured the military imagination. Can this philosophy be brought to Earth?

This report was supported by the Sierra Nevada Corporation and by general support to CSIS.