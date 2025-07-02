Strategic Landpower Dialogue: A Conversation with VCSA General James Mingus

Please join the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) for a Strategic Landpower Dialogue event, featuring Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General James Mingus. The discussion will explore Army force planning, readiness, and initiatives to build a modern, capable force. The discussion will be moderated by Colonel Mark Cancian (USMCR, ret.), Senior Adviser in the Defense and Security Department at CSIS. Dr. Seth Jones, President of the Defense and Security Department at CSIS, will provide introductory remarks.

The Strategic Landpower Dialogue is an event series that serves as a unique source of data and insight into the current thinking of and future challenges facing the U.S. Army and land-based forces across the services. The series convenes senior Army officers and leaders to discuss the most critical landpower issues.

This event series is made possible through the generous support of General Dynamics.